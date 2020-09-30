iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.32% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

