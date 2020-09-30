iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 107,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 128,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $376,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 115,895 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter.

