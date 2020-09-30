iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.71. Approximately 10,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit