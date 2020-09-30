iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.71. Approximately 10,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.