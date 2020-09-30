iTicoin Price Tops $2.60 on Major Exchanges (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $83,108.92 and $260.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00023983 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00266270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.01611579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00181208 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.