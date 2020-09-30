ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,307,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 11,977,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,017.3 days.

ITV stock remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. ITV has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

