Jacobs Engineering to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Jacobs Engineering has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE J opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

