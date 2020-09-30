Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report sales of $13.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.99 million and the lowest is $13.16 million. Joint posted sales of $12.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $54.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 million to $55.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $70.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $243.79 million, a P/E ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Joint by 454.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,403 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,682,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in Joint by 179.9% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 99,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 63,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

