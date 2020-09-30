Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $484.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 86.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 76.9% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $16,099.04 and $484.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.01615045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00182597 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.