JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MATE opened at GBX 83.44 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.49.

In related news, insider Sian Hansen acquired 11,826 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,933.84 ($12,980.32).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

