Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Up 7.7%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd (CVE:JUB)’s share price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. is based in Toronto, Canada.

