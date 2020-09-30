Kadena (KDA) Price Up 15.6% This Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $471,196.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,213,229 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

Kadena Coin Trading

Kadena can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

