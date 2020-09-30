KAZ Minerals PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.06 (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share by the copper miner on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 525.60 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 473.42. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 587.92 ($7.68).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

