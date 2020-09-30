KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Several research firms have commented on KZMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

