KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,875. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $39.66.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

