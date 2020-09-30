Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KLBAY stock remained flat at $$8.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Klabin has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $551.03 million during the quarter. Klabin had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a positive return on equity of 15.07%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

