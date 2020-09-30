Kleros Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $40.70 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001477 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,658,587 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

