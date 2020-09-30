Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €5.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.63 ($6.62).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €5.19 ($6.10). The company had a trading volume of 327,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.22 and a 200-day moving average of €4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

