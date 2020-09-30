Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Konami stock remained flat at $$41.33 on Wednesday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111. Konami has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNMCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

