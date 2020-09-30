Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 620,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 51.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,540,000 after acquiring an additional 632,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $8,307,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $5,545,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 147,922 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 373,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,648. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

