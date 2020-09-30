Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Up 4.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.07 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.07 ($1.11). 5,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.25 ($1.06).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.37. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 481.46.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

