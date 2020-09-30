KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $3,051.70 and $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004536 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

