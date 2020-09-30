Lambda (LAMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.89 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $18.89 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.01615045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00182597 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,367,420 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

