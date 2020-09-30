Lamprell plc (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lamprell plc (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEFUF remained flat at $$14.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Lamprell has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lamprell from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

