Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,400 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 1,140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LMPMF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

