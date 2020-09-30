Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,400 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 1,140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
LMPMF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.