LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 217.0 days.

LEGIF remained flat at $$146.00 during trading on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.40.

LEGIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

