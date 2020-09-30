Lethean Price Up 57.4% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Lethean has a total market cap of $257,885.42 and approximately $440.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Lethean has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.01599643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00179219 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

