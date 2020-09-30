Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Health Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 1,359,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,286. Liberty Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. As of December 11, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries across Florida. The company is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

