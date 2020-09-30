Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Health Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 1,359,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,286. Liberty Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Liberty Health Sciences
