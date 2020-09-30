Lida Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in September

Lida Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LDDAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 516,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,573. Lida Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.20.

