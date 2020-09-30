Lida Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Lida Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LDDAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 516,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,573. Lida Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.20.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Lida Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lida Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit