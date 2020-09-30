Lightstreams (PHT) Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $3,918.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.12 or 0.05274488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033562 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

