Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) to report sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $890,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.06% and a negative net margin of 1,326.00%.

Shares of NYSE LCTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 274,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,435. The company has a market cap of $140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.13. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

