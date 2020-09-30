LINKA Price Down 0% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 0% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $15,299.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.12 or 0.05274488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033562 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

