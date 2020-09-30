Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $46.52 or 0.00429669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002879 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,574,816 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

