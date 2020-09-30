LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Short Interest Update

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LVWD stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. LiveWorld has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

LiveWorld, Inc provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services.

