LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $784,120.40 and approximately $9,534.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

