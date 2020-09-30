LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $1,955.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00025066 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003439 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000413 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.