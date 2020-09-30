Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 3.4%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Logansport Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

