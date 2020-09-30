Loki (LOKI) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $54,281.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,812.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.41 or 0.03361123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.74 or 0.02115598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00430489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.01019116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00608141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050099 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012049 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,318,260 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

