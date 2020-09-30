London City Equities Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:LCE)

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

About London City Equities

London City Equities Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

