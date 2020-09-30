London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 1,617,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 222.0 days.
London Stock Exchange Group stock remained flat at $$7.94 during trading on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.
About London Stock Exchange Group
