London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 1,617,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 222.0 days.

London Stock Exchange Group stock remained flat at $$7.94 during trading on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

Link Real Estate Investment Trust ("Link REIT", Hong Kong stock code: 823), is Managed by Link Asset Management Limited, we are the first Real Estate Investment Trust listed in Hong Kong. With a portfolio comprising retail facilities, car parks and offices across Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, we serve local communities by fashioning dynamic urban destinations that enhance our tenants' businesses, engage shoppers and visitors with delightful experiences, and promote a shared sense of community.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.