Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Down 40.1% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 345,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,123. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

