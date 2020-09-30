Lowland Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LWI opened at GBX 912 ($11.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 933.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 968.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lowland Investment has a one year low of GBX 696 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.46).

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.