Lowland Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON LWI opened at GBX 912 ($11.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 933.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 968.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lowland Investment has a one year low of GBX 696 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.46).
Lowland Investment Company Profile
