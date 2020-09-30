LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LSI Industries by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in LSI Industries by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 9,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

