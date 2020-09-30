Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $4,752.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.01615045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00182597 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Kucoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HADAX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

