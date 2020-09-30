Manna Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003537 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,410.46 or 1.05750770 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,840,270 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,997 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.