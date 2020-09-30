MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS MRRTY remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
About MARFRIG ALIMENT/S
See Also: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for MARFRIG ALIMENT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARFRIG ALIMENT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.