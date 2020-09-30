MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MRRTY remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

About MARFRIG ALIMENT/S

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

