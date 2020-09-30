Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 10,132 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $345,602.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,602.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 283,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,774. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

