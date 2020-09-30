Maverick Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $219,781.80 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $219,781.80 and $2,350.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

