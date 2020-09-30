MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $220,814.17

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $220,814.17 and $19,722.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,814.16 or 0.99914078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00640858 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.01235309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00108870 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

