MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Hits Market Cap of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, IDEX, DEx.top and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.67 or 0.05334669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033723 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Upbit, IDEX, Kryptono, DEx.top, CPDAX, Coinrail, Bittrex, Gate.io and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

