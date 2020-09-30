MediBloc [QRC20] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,832.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.03356321 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.02118782 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00430592 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.60 or 0.01011729 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011787 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00609776 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050205 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011749 BTC.
- DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Profile
Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.